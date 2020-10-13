New Releases for 10/14/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 10/14/20!
BETTY & VERONICA BEST FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #285
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Season of the Witch” When Veronica buys an antique locket with a photo of a mysterious woman inside, she gets more than she bargained for when it turns out that the locket used to belong to a legendary witch that lived in Riverdale!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 10/14
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
CLASSIC COMICS AVAILABLE NOW ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS!