New Releases for 10/14/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 10/14/20!



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service (please check their hours and availability) or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

BETTY & VERONICA BEST FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #285



NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Season of the Witch” When Veronica buys an antique locket with a photo of a mysterious woman inside, she gets more than she bargained for when it turns out that the locket used to belong to a legendary witch that lived in Riverdale!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 10/14

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

CLASSIC COMICS AVAILABLE NOW ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS!