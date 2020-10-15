January 2021 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in January 2021. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

RIVERDALE PRESENTS: SOUTH SIDE SERPENTS ONE-SHOT

FP Jones is worried for the future of the Southside Serpents. The biker gang is getting old and finding it hard to attract fresh blood. But FP has a plan, and it revolves around his son, Jughead. Hunted by the most fearsome biker gangs in the state, an unwilling Jughead has to step up into the role of leader to guide the Serpents on a perilous journey. There will be adventure, there will be thrills, there will be chases, and there will be death in this special one-shot event featuring fan-favorite characters from the CW Riverdale series.

Script: David Barnett

Art: Richard Ortiz, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

SOUTH SIDE SERPENTS O.S. CVR A Reg: Richard Ortiz

SOUTH SIDE SERPENTS O.S. CVR B Var: Tyler Boss

On Sale Date: 1/27

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #5 (of 5)

The thrilling conclusion of Sabrina: Something Wicked is here, and it’s going to put our magical teen heroine face-to-face in a battle against someone unexpected—will everything Sabrina’s learned about magic help her through this ordeal?

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #5 CVR A Reg: Veronica Fish

SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #5 CVR B Var: Sweeney Boo

SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #5 CVR C Var: Andy Fish

On Sale Date: 1/20

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.



ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #316

BRAND NEW STORY: Archie and Jughead decide to go into business with a sure-fire money maker… a HOT CHOCOLATE STAND! In the cold of winter, they figure they can make a mint! But will their hot business get frozen when a huge blizzard arrives?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/13

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MODERN CLASSICS VOL. 3 (TR)

After 80 years of humorous tales, the Riverdale gang are still going strong! Archie is proud to present the best stories from 2020 – collected for the first time ever. Don’t miss these modern classics!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-933-0

$9.99 US

5 ¼ x 7 ½ ”

TR

256 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 1/13

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: WINTERFEST #1

While the air is chilly stay warm inside and get cozy with this collection of Betty and Veronica’s winter adventures! From snowy schemes to raucous reindeer, you’re sure to have a wild winter with Betty and Veronica!

Script: Various

Art: Various

B&V: FF: WINTERFEST #1 CVR A Reg: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 1/13

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #290

BRAND NEW STORY: “Pussycats for Hire!” Josie and the Pussycats are getting ready to perform at Riverdale’s Winter Dance, when a series of unfortunate calamities cause Melody and Valerie to sustain injuries and force them to sit out the performance! In need of quick replacements, Josie calls on none other than Betty and Veronica! But what happens when Betty and Veronica AND Josie can’t play? Let’s just say there’s no rule saying you can’t have MALE pussycats…!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/20

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #106

BRAND NEW STORY: “The Snowboard of Education!” When Archie suggests a snowboarding sojourn, the gang forewarns of the predestined pratfalls that obviously await. Undeterred, our maladroit mainstay forges ahead and learns (or not) an important lesson when more than the slope goes downhill fast!

Script: Jack Morelli

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/27

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #1

BRAND NEW STORY: “The Challenge!” Betty and Veronica are FlipFlop famous for their dance challenge videos! When they find out that their favorite band BTX is holding a contest to perform at the hometown of the winner of the best dance challenge video, Betty and Veronica are ready to make the best viral video out there—but when everyone in Riverdale gets in on the action, especially prankster Reggie Mantle, will Riverdale win, or will it be one big flop? Find out in this brand new, double-length lead story from the creative team that brought you BETTY & VERONICA: THE BOND OF FRIENDSHIP!

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Brittney Williams, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 1/6

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.