Celebrate Christmas with the Joneses in today’s ARCHIE DIGEST #335!

Holiday shopping (a.k.a. babysitting) goes haywire when the Jones kids are let loose at the mall in ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #335!

In today’s new issue, Francis Bonnet and Bill Galvan bring us an all-new tale of Christmas crisis when Jellybean, Leroy, and Souphead run amok while the gang tries to get in some holiday shopping. And that’s the start of nearly 200 pages of classic Archie fun with a seasonal spin. You can start reading now with the complete Frank Doyle / Dan DeCarlo story below, and then grab your own stocking-stuffable copy here. And have a jolly New Comic Book Day!