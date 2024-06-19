B&V join the fray in the epic second chapter of JUDGMENT DAY!

A bunch of familiar faces enter the scene in today’s ARCHIE COMICS: JUDGMENT DAY #2; let’s hope they survive the experience!

When we last saw Archie fighting the demon hordes in the first issue by Aubrey Sitterson and Megan Hutchison, things weren’t going so well! Archie has cleaned up most of the major monsters, but he merged with a sinister version of himself named Alistair under the questionable advice of Madam Satan. This was supposed to help him finish the job, but at what cost?

Now, we pick up the action right as Archie throws down against a demonic version of Scam Likely (wait, what?!) and the Cabot Twins, Alexander and Alexandra. He needs a break, and his good buddy Jughead means to give it to him at the highly fortified stately Lodge Manor. We just have to hope nothing bad happens after that.

You can start reading the new chapter below, then grab your collectible copy right here!