New Archie Comics Releases for 6/19/24

ARCHIE COMICS: JUDGMENT DAY #2 (of 3)

The epic Archie Horror event continues, as does Archie’s quest. Jughead’s trying his best to act as Archie’s conscience and voice of reason, but with so many people once familiar and even beloved to Archie turning into demonic monstrosities, can Archie maintain his grip? Maybe if Jughead gets more people on his side, they can talk some sense into him—are Betty and Veronica up to the task of bringing back the Archie they know and love from Alistair’s grasp?

Script: Aubrey Sitterson

Art: Megan Hutchison

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Megan Hutchison and Matt Herms

Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, InHyuk Lee, Reiko Murakami

On Sale Date: 6/19

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #325

BRAND NEW STORY! Dr. Masters gives some befuddled citizens of Riverdale (Veronica, Betty, Archie, and Ethel) great dating advice that goes horribly and hilariously wrong in a series of short FlipFlop videos.

Script: Goldie Chan

Pencils: Holly G!

Inks: Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 6/19

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

