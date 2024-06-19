New Archie Comics Releases for 6/19/24

Archie’s epic battle against evil rages on, and Dr. Masters learns a thing or two about modern dating, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale June 19, 2024:
ARCHIE COMICS: JUDGMENT DAY #2 (of 3)
The epic Archie Horror event continues, as does Archie’s quest. Jughead’s trying his best to act as Archie’s conscience and voice of reason, but with so many people once familiar and even beloved to Archie turning into demonic monstrosities, can Archie maintain his grip? Maybe if Jughead gets more people on his side, they can talk some sense into him—are Betty and Veronica up to the task of bringing back the Archie they know and love from Alistair’s grasp?
Script: Aubrey Sitterson
Art: Megan Hutchison
Colors: Matt Herms
Letters: Jack Morelli
Main Cover: Megan Hutchison and Matt Herms
Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, InHyuk Lee, Reiko Murakami
On Sale Date: 6/19
32-page, full color comic
$4.99 U.S.
BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #325
BRAND NEW STORY! Dr. Masters gives some befuddled citizens of Riverdale (Veronica, Betty, Archie, and Ethel) great dating advice that goes horribly and hilariously wrong in a series of short FlipFlop videos.
Script: Goldie Chan
Pencils: Holly G!
Inks: Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 6/19
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
A Digital Edition on comiXology!