It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 12/29/21!



ARCHIE’S PALS ‘N’ GALS (TP)

Riverdale has grown to host a cast of characters over the past 80 years, and Archie’s Pals ‘n’ Gals is finally collected to showcase the zany adventures of everyone in town! Originally running from 1952 all the way into the ’90s, this title captured the lives of Riverdale citizens with the same humor and heart seen over the last 80 years of Archie. This chronological collection highlights some of the funniest stories in the series!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Henry Scarpelli, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-930-9

$10.99 US / $13.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8” TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 12/29

BIG ETHEL ENERGY

CHAPTERS 1-17 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON

A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! Seems like Betty has more reason to work at the nursery than just the plants, if you know what I mean. But she can’t stay too long at work, because she has to take Ethel somewhere special.

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed

Art: Siobhan Keenan

Storyboards: Maria Li

Colors: Cathy Le

Lettering: Kielamel Sibal

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

