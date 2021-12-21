It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics available at comic shops and on digital platforms starting 12/22/21!



WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #11

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Let’s Have a Ball!” The gang decides to ring in the New Year by breaking the World’s Record for the biggest snowball! They construct it on the school grounds and have the World’s Record Committee come to measure the giant ball. Unfortunately, a bit of warm weather might upend their plans! Can they keep their cool and still make the record books?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/22

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

NEW AUDIO BOOKS FROM GRAPHIC AUDIO

Archie’s Madhouse brings the first collection of the terrifying horror series that tears through Riverdale’s cast of characters.

Jughead Jones has always had an insatiable appetite… but what if his hunger came from a sinister place? When a murderous menace is on the prowl, taking the lives of some of the most well-known and esteemed inhabitants of Riverdale, Jughead and his family’s dark legacy comes to light. Join writer Frank Tieri (Wolverine) and artists Michael Walsh (Secret Avengers) and Pat & Tim Kennedy (Death of Archie) for this horrifying audiobook series. Adapted from the issues and produced with a full cast of actors, immersive sound effects and cinematic music!

by Frank Tieri, Michael Walsh, Pat & Tim Kennedy and Joe Eisma

Release Date: Dec 17, 2021

Approximate Running Time: 2 Hours

ISBN #: 9781685085599

$13.99

BIG ETHEL ENERGY

CHAPTERS 1-16 AVAILABLE FOR FREE ON WEBTOON

A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After waking up from a really weird dream, Ethel stops by Archie’s apartment and rediscovers more of the good in her old classmates. Maybe high school wasn’t really as bad as she remembers.

Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed

Art: Siobhan Keenan

Storyboards: Maria Li

Colors: Cathy Le

Lettering: Kielamel Sibal

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Read these on ComiXology!