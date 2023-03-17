Nevada Jones is back for some cattle rustling action in B&V DIGEST #312!

This week’s BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #312 has two all-new stories, including the return of an old-school Archie action hero!

In “Real Horse Power” by Ian Flynn and Pat & Tim Kennedy, cattle rustler detective Nevada Jones is back in action on the ranch, and this time he might need Veronica’s help (of all people!) to get the dirty work done. And then, in “The Foxy New Kid” by Ian and Steven Butler, Shinji (a.k.a. the masked crusader Ghost Fox) has caught Kevin Keller’s eye, but poor Kevin just can’t get a read on him! That’s why it’s important to have a best friend like Veronica to investigate.

You can preview both of those below, along with the complete equestrian classic, “Horse Sense” by Mike Pellowski and Bob Bolling. You can read the rest with your own copy here, and have a comics-filled weekend!