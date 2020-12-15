Archie Comics Teams With Rob Liefeld, Deadpool Creator, On New Superhero Series

Legendary, best-selling author and comic creator to reimagine Archie’s Mighty Crusaders library of characters in new comic book series that will reintroduce IP to new readers

Archie Comics, the leading mass market comic book publisher in the world and the home to iconic characters like Archie, Betty & Veronica, Jughead, Sabrina, the Teenage Witch, and the Mighty Crusaders — which have been adapted into hit TV series like Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Katy Keene, announced today plans for a new, four-issue MIGHTY CRUSADERS comic book series by world-renowned best-selling author/writer/artist, Rob Liefeld, creator of iconic characters like Deadpool, Cable, X-Force, Brigade, and more.

The four-issue series, slated to launch next year, will reimagine Archie’s vast and iconic library of superheroes, including characters like the Shield, the Comet, the Jaguar, Fly-Girl, and more. Liefeld is no stranger to daring and modern takes on iconic heroes, having worked on franchise characters like Captain America, The Avengers, and, most recently, G.I. Joe’s Snake Eyes, all to great sales and critical response.

MIGHTY CRUSADERS will also serve as an important, vital first step toward reintroducing Archie’s essential superhero IP to a modern readership and viewership. Known mainly for their teen humor, romance, and YA-focused titles like Archie, Betty & Veronica, and Sabrina, this creative partnership will be the first step toward placing the spotlight on this important and vibrant part of the Archie library. As fans have learned with the recent success of shows like Riverdale, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Katy Keene, the beloved Archie concepts and characters are ripe for adaptation, and the media company’s untapped superhero library will be next.

“When I learned that Rob — a creator of the highest caliber with a long, sterling track record — was a fan of our characters, I knew we had to act fast,” said Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater. “Along with Marvel and DC, Archie Comics is one of the few media companies with an entire catalogue of superheroes dating back to the earliest days of comics, that are beloved and bursting with potential. I knew right away that Rob Liefeld was the person to make them shine again. This series will remind people why these characters matter, and put them in the A-list, where they have always belonged.”

“I’ve been chomping at the bit to work with the folks at Archie and do something with these legendary characters,” said legendary, best-selling author and comic creator, Rob Liefeld. “The Shield is the first patriotic comic book icon, pre-dating Captain America. These are the original comic book superheroes, with a glorious history behind them. I’m so psyched to tell this story and turn my fans on to these characters!”

“Rob’s work has always been dynamic, in terms of storytelling, action, character, and style. One of my earliest comic book memories was picking up a copy of X-Force #1 and being completely enamored,” said Archie Comics Co-President, Alex Segura. “To have Rob bring that same energy and fearless creativity to Archie’s stable of superhero characters is a dream come true. I’m so excited for people to read these stories, and to show everyone why heroes like the Shield, Jaguar, Comet, Fly-Girl, and others matter more today than ever before.”