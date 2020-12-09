New Releases for 12/9/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 12/9/20!



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service (please check their hours and availability) or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR (2020) #1

Have some festive fun and holly jolly hijinks in this special value-priced collection of Christmas tales!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 12/9

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #105

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “A Very Merry Makeover!” Betty & Veronica get a frantic message from Noelle, Santa’s daughter. She’s finally landed a date to her holiday dance at the North Pole and is in desperate need of a makeover—which means getting to Riverdale ASAP! But how will she get there? A magical sleigh might solve her problems… or cause even more!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/9

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

CLASSIC COMICS AVAILABLE NOW ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS!