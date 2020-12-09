New Releases for 12/9/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 12/9/20!
ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR (2020) #1
Have some festive fun and holly jolly hijinks in this special value-priced collection of Christmas tales!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 12/9
24-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #105
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “A Very Merry Makeover!” Betty & Veronica get a frantic message from Noelle, Santa’s daughter. She’s finally landed a date to her holiday dance at the North Pole and is in desperate need of a makeover—which means getting to Riverdale ASAP! But how will she get there? A magical sleigh might solve her problems… or cause even more!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/9
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
