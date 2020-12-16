New Releases for 12/16/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 12/16/20!
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #12
FINAL ISSUE! This final issue of Archie Milestones Jumbo Comics Digest is a cause for celebration—so much so it’s filled to the brim with stories about celebration and parties! But it’s not only fun and games; it also includes some important, teachable moments courtesy of Archie and the Gang as well as some far away travel—like a galaxy far, far away!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Harry Lucey
On Sale Date: 12/16
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
