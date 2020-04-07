New Releases for 4/8/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via the Archie Online Store and digital platforms beginning 4/8/20!



WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #98

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “The CamPAIN!” Mr. Lodge is running for Riverdale City Council, and Archie is determined to help canvass. Will he help win Mr. Lodge votes, or run the entire campaign into the ground?

Script: Bill Bettwy

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/8

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

