New Archie Comics Releases for 12/20/23

It’s a momentous New Year’s Eve in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale December 20, 2023:
BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #320
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, it’s New Year’s Day, and Moose is on his way to a date with Midge—but what starts out as a normal day leads to a snowy adventure! Then, Can Veronica end the year without breaking her last New Year’s resolution? The answer could mean disaster for Young Doctor Masters!
Script: Dan Parent, Craig Boldman
Art: Dan Parent, Pat Kennedy, Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/20
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
