New Archie Comics Releases for 12/20/23

It’s a momentous New Year’s Eve in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale December 20, 2023:

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #320

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, it’s New Year’s Day, and Moose is on his way to a date with Midge—but what starts out as a normal day leads to a snowy adventure! Then, Can Veronica end the year without breaking her last New Year’s resolution? The answer could mean disaster for Young Doctor Masters!

Script: Dan Parent, Craig Boldman

Art: Dan Parent, Pat Kennedy, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/20

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

