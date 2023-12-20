Home News On Sale Today New Archie Comics Releases for 12/20/23

New Archie Comics Releases for 12/20/23

Panel from an Archie Comics story. Little Archie and friends run up a snowy hill to start a day of sledding.

It’s a momentous New Year’s Eve in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale December 20, 2023:

The cover of BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #320. Betty and Veronica celebrate the new year with party hats and streamers.

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #320

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, it’s New Year’s Day, and Moose is on his way to a date with Midge—but what starts out as a normal day leads to a snowy adventure! Then, Can Veronica end the year without breaking her last New Year’s resolution? The answer could mean disaster for Young Doctor Masters!

Script: Dan Parent, Craig Boldman
Art: Dan Parent, Pat Kennedy, Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/20
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

