Victoria Shield, Jaguar, and Darkling team up in BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #313!

Archie’s thrilling new super-tales continue this week in BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #313, with two new stories starring the ladies of the Mighty Crusaders, The Web, Powerteen and Superteen, and more!

Leading off the issue is the long-awaited return of The Web, the high-tech crimefighting detective, in a new story by writer Ian Flynn and artist Dan Parent! Of course, this is Betty & Veronica Digest so the gals are on-hand with a particular Lodge problem only he can solve.

Speaking of B&V, they also star as their superpowered alter egos Superteen and Powerteen in “Dr. Zardox’s Revenge” by Ian and artist Bill Galvan. This time they’re teamed up with Victoria Shield, Jaguar, and Darkling to battle the returning baddie.

All that and THEN you’ve got nearly 200 pages of classic Archie comics to go with it, and you can start reading below with the complete extra-sized caper, “Stakeout at Lodge Mansion” by Dan Parent. And have a comics-filled weekend!