New Archie Comics Releases for 4/26/23

Ginger Snapp returns (and so does The Web!) in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the new Archie comics on-sale April 26, 2023:

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! Then, in “Hiding in Plain Sight,” Wyatt Raymond (aka the Web) is using his sleuthing skills to crack a mystery in Riverdale: the real identity of Pureheart the Powerful!

First, in “Party Panic!,” classic Archie character Ginger Snapp is ecstatic to have convinced her father to let her take the entire summer off. She’s so excited, she wants to throw a party. And every good party needs music, and catering, and all of Riverdale is invited!

Script: Tom DeFalco, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Rex Lindsey, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rex Lindsey, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/26

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

