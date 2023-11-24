‘Twas the (dangerous) night before Christmas in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #135!

A classic Christmas poem gets a super-update in today’s new issue of WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST!

In a brand new story by Tom DeFalco and Stephen Butler, an action packed plot follows the flow of the classic “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” by Clement C. Moore, as Pureheart and Pow-Girl team up to stop some bad guys from messing up everyone’s Christmas. It’s a new holiday classic in the making!

Then, in “Holi-Daze Into the Future” by Dan Parent, Jughead and Ethel get a glimpse of a wild potential future where they get married (!) and they’re not the only ones. Stop by the Winter Carnival and see some really fun match-ups.

You can preview both of those below along with the complete holiday classic, “Gift Tift” by George Gladir and John Rosenberger, (famous for co-creating The Jaguar!). Once you’re caught up, you can grab your stocking-stuffable copy here, and have a comics-filled weekend!