New Archie Comics Releases for 11/29/23

Panel from an Archie Comics story. Jughead and Reggie run away from Mr. Lodge and Smithers with their band gear.

A beloved Archie Christmas tradition returns in today’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale November 29, 2023:

The cover of ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #16. Archie and all of his friends celebrate Christmas.

ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #16: CHRISTMAS STOCKING

Get ready for some more festive fun with Archie and Friends! From ho-ho-ho hijinks to merry mayhem, these fun Christmas-themed stories have it all!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 11/29
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

The cover of BETTY AND VERONICA #113. Betty is riding in a bike marathon and Veronica has joined her, but inside of her limo.

Cover of BETTY AND VERONICA #114. Betty and Archie are kissing while Veronica looks on in anger -- he says he was trying to break a date with Betty gently.

