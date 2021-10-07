Sabrina Spellman arrives in Riverdale for Season 6!

Sabrina Spellman, portrayed by Kiernan Shipka, will debut on The CW’s Riverdale in Season 6.

Riverdale is about to get a lot more chilling!

The long-awaited and oft-teased Riverdale & Sabrina crossover is finally happening!

Sabrina Spellman will debut in Riverdale Season 6 as part of the special five-episode event to kick off the season.

Kiernan Shipka will reprise the role of Sabrina after previously portraying the character on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

Riverdale Season 6 premieres November 16th at 9/8c on The CW.

Related: Riverdale Renewed for Season 6 at The CW