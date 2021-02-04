Riverdale Renewed for Season 6 at The CW

Critically acclaimed live-action drama based on the iconic Archie Comics characters will be returning for a sixth season on The CW.

Get ready for another round at Pop’s!

Archie and the gang are officially coming back for a SIXTH season of RIVERDALE on The CW!

The modern and subversive take on the classic Archie Comics characters is currently airing its fifth season on The CW.

Watch new episodes of RIVERDALE on The CW App and Netflix (International).

Read new stories set in the world of RIVERDALE on the Archie Comics App or get the graphic novel collections from the Archie Comics Store.