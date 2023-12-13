Sabrina casts a solstice spell in SABRINA HOLIDAY SPECIAL!

Sabrina is back in magical action during the winter solstice in today’s SABRINA HOLIDAY SPECIAL, and a group of baddies have no idea what they’re in for!

In the first story by the returning creative team of Kelly Thompson and Veronica Fish (you remember where they left off with Sabrina’s 2019 series, right?!), Sabrina is away at boarding school and the darkest time of the year is heralding some dark goings-on that only a witch of her powers can handle. It’s a dark academia adventure just in time to cozy up with during your winter break!

Then, Danielle Paige and Veronica Johnson team up for a historic first: a lost tale of Sabrina’s aunts, Hilda and Zelda, when they were teens! It’s an emotional Christmas tale of the Spellman family tree that fans of her comics and TV adventures will love.

You can preview both of those below, and once you’re caught up, you can grab your collectible, giftable copy here!