New Archie Comics Releases for 12/13/23

Sabrina’s solstice magic saves the day, The Jaguar saves Christmas (barely), and Moose makes a mess in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale December 13, 2023:

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH HOLIDAY SPECIAL (ONE-SHOT)

Celebrate the winter solstice with Sabrina Spellman in this special holiday one-shot that returns to the acclaimed world of the Sabrina the Teenage Witch series! First, in “The Longest Night,” at Sabrina’s magic boarding school, she and her friends work together on the longest night of the year to save their friend enthralled by a dark and clever Beast, impossible to kill in his own world, and difficult to kill in our own. Then, in “A Very Spellman Solstice,” a flash backstory shows young Zelda and Hilda breaking tradition to go to a school dance, but when Hilda joins forces with one of the ghosts of Solstice past, it curses their night out. Writer Kelly Thompson and artists Veronica and Andy Fish return for another bewitching Sabrina story, along with the team of writer Danielle Paige and artist Veronica Johnson for a festive flashback story!

Script: Kelly Thompson, Danielle Paige

Art: Veronica Fish, Veronica Johnson

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Veronica Fish

Variant Cover: Laura Braga

On Sale Date: 12/13

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #346

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, will Jaguar be able to tighten his belt in time to save Christmas, or is it up to Jughead and Archie? Buckle up for this one, it’s sure to be a bumpy ride! Then Moose helps the gang in a holiday marathon event to benefit sight-impaired children, cohosted by Carla Teal. But this isn’t your standard marathon—it’s filled with traps and obstacles galore!

Script: Bill Golliher, Alex Simmons

Pencils: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan

Inks: Ben Galvan, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/13

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

