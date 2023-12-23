Ring in the New Year with BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #320!

Young Dr. Masters throws a star-studded New Year’s Eve party and Big Moose tries to make an impression with Midge, all in this week’s BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #320!

Young Dr. Masters is back with a New Year’s Eve party to remember. we’ve got special guest stars galore (try to spot them all!) but will it all be undone by an epic B&V bicker? The fraught frivolity goes down in “Auld Lang-xiety” by Craig Boldman and Pat Kennedy!

Then, following his marathon caper last week in ARCHIE DIGEST #346, Big Moose is on a snowy walk when he gets a few ideas on how to impress Midge. But he’s big, it’s pretty icy out there, and you can guess how it turns out! That’s in a tale called “Love in Bloom” by Dan Parent.

And those kick off nearly 200 pages of wintry classic fun from the Archie Archives, including the complete Little Archie classic, “To the Top,” by Dexter Taylor, which you can read in full below. Once you’re caught up, you can grab your stocking stuffable copy here, and have a festive comics-filled weekend!