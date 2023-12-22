New Archie Comics Coming in March 2024

In our March new releases, a hit Chilling Adventure returns, Sabrina and B&V sleep over, and spring has sprung all around Riverdale! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

POP’S CHOCK’LIT SHOPPE OF HORRORS: FRESH MEAT (ONE-SHOT)

Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe has been around for what feels like forever… but how? In this thrilling horror anthology, we learn just how Pop’s infamous malt shop came to harbor such evils, and the cursed deals he makes to ensure his doors always stay open. From the full creative team that brought you last year’s successful Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe of Horrors, we learn the nefarious origin of the beloved hometown haunt, with stories filled with shady business deals, carnivorous plants, and the horrors of small business ownership.

Script: Amy Chase, Jordan Morris, Ryan Cady

Art: Federico Sabbatini, Liana Kangas, Chris Panda

Colors: Ellie Wright

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Cover: Aaron Lea

On Sale Date: 3/20

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: SLEEPOVER (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: Betty, Veronica, Sabrina, and a few friends are all having a sleepover at a cottage on the mysterious estate Alexander and Alexandra Cabot inherited. But when weird things beyond levitation and ghost stories start happening, Sabrina suspects magic is afoot! Plus, more stories of sleepover fun, including pillow fights, gossip, and plenty of cute pajamas!

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA DECADES: THE 1970S (TPB)

Jump back to the Bronze Age with America’s Sweethearts, Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge, as the pair were both best friends and raging rivals in the Spectacular Seventies! Continue the 80+ year celebration of Archie Comics with this special retrospective collection! Betty & Veronica shined bright in the 1970s when their standalone title proved to be interesting, hilarious and unforgettable—and their fashion was always top-notch! “Decades” features some of the iconic stories that cemented their lasting imprint on the world.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Rudy Lapick, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-823-4

$11.99 US / $15.99 CAN

5 ¼ x 8”

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 3/27

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #23: JUGHEAD SPRING TIME BASH

Spring is in the air, so smell the flowers (and burgers!) with Jughead in this collection of seasonal stories featuring everyone’s favorite best pal!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Rex Lindsey, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/20

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

BETTY AND VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #322

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, someone has stolen a copy of Ms. Grundy’s semester final and it’s up to crime podcast host Fran Frazer—along with Betty & Veronica—to find out who took it and why. Then, after ice skating with the gang, Sabrina shares some hot cocoa her aunts made for her with everyone—little does she know it’s actually a potion to help her skate better! What happens when magic ends up in the wrong hands (or, in this case, feet!)?

Script: Tom DeFalco, Dan Parent

Pencils: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

Inks: Jim Amash, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/6

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #138

BRAND NEW STORY! A big budget movie about The Shield is being filmed in Riverdale, and Archie and all his friends can’t wait to see it! But how does Joe Higgins, the man behind the Shield mask, feel about all this fanfare?

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/13

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.