New Releases for 6/23/21

Archie at Riverdale High Vol. 3 (TR)
Take a trip back to the best-known period in Archie history, and see all the lessons learned and memories made from Archie and his friends as well as the faculty and staff at Riverdale High! ARCHIE AT RIVERDALE HIGH VOL. 3 is the third in a chronological collection of titles featuring the 1970s series.
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Stan Goldberg
978-1-64576-999-6
$10.99 US
5 1/4 x 8”
224 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 6/23
PREVIEW PAGES
BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: SUMMER FUN #1
It’s time for some FUN IN THE SUN with BFFs Betty & Veronica! From beach parties to tropical island getaways, summer days are always a lot brighter with Betty & Veronica!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 6/23
32-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #110
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Waterparked!” Betty, Veronica, Archie, and Jughead are excited because they are going to a waterpark for the day. Unfortunately, when they get there, the park is overcrowded and the lines are endless! Will their day at the waterpark be a big splash or will their idea of fun leave them all wet?
Script: Francis Bonnet
Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario “Tito” Peña
Digital On Sale Date: 6/16
Newsstand On Sale Date: 6/22
Direct Market On Sale Date: 6/23
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
Read these on ComiXology!