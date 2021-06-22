New Releases for 6/23/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 6/23/21!



Archie at Riverdale High Vol. 3 (TR)

Take a trip back to the best-known period in Archie history, and see all the lessons learned and memories made from Archie and his friends as well as the faculty and staff at Riverdale High! ARCHIE AT RIVERDALE HIGH VOL. 3 is the third in a chronological collection of titles featuring the 1970s series.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Stan Goldberg

978-1-64576-999-6

$10.99 US

5 1/4 x 8”

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 6/23

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: SUMMER FUN #1

It’s time for some FUN IN THE SUN with BFFs Betty & Veronica! From beach parties to tropical island getaways, summer days are always a lot brighter with Betty & Veronica!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 6/23

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #110

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Waterparked!” Betty, Veronica, Archie, and Jughead are excited because they are going to a waterpark for the day. Unfortunately, when they get there, the park is overcrowded and the lines are endless! Will their day at the waterpark be a big splash or will their idea of fun leave them all wet?

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Digital On Sale Date: 6/16

Newsstand On Sale Date: 6/22

Direct Market On Sale Date: 6/23

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

