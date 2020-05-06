New Releases for 5/6/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms beginning 5/6/20!



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service (please check their hours and availability) or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #283

TWO NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORIES: First, in “The Pied Piper of Riverdale,” Betty is the pied piper who promises to rid Riverdale of its vermin in this Archie take of the classic fairytale story. Then, in “Quite Taken with Her,” Betty tags along with Veronica on a power meeting with Tay Ming, heiress to the Ming Shipping empire. But when Tay and Veronica are grabbed by kidnappers, Detective Fu Chang is on the scene—but is he already too late?

Script: Bill Golliher, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario Tito Peña

On Sale Date: 5/6

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE COMICS 80th ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: BETTY & VERONICA

Say hello to America’s Sweethearts, Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge! When the two best friends aren’t fighting over their mutual love interest, Archie Andrews, they’re busy getting into shenanigans! Check out these stories filled with all kinds of dating drama and friendly fiascos!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

On Sale Date: 5/6

$1.99

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE COMICS 80th ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: KATY KEENE

Katy Keene is America’s Pin-Up Queen! Get acquainted with the stylish supermodel, her friends and her family, in this sampling of her earliest comic stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Woggon

On Sale Date: 5/6

$1.99

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE COMICS 80th ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: YOUNG SALEM

Sabrina’s furry familiar gets top billing in these fun action-adventure stories! Before he was a magical cat, Salem was an actual boy wizard! You’ll also meet his mother, Felicia, and scruffy Uncle Mort. Plus, a few classic tales of Salem’s cat adventures!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Chad Thomas, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Chad Thomas

On Sale Date: 5/6

$0.99

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES