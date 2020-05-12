New Releases for 5/13/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms beginning 5/13/20!



WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #99

TWO NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORIES: First, in “Almost Famous,” Archie gets the idea to try to become a famous YouTube star, tasking Jughead with filming his adventures around town and commenting on things he likes or doesn’t like about Riverdale’s dining, theaters, and shops. Unfortunately, when things start going wrong, Jughead might not be the only one filming! Then, in “Little Insights,” Detective Fu Chang helps Archie and Jughead during a school trip to China!

Script: Francis Bonnet, Ian Flynn

Art: Bill Galvan, Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz

On Sale Date: 5/13

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE COMICS 80th ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: SABRINA

Meet everyone’s favorite teenage witch–Sabrina! These stories explore how Sabrina balances her magical life with her normal teen life, including at school and in romance. Plus, some very special cameos from Archie and the gang!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Gus LeMoine

On Sale Date: 5/13

$1.99

ARCHIE COMICS 80th ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: ARTIST SPOTLIGHT – HARRY LUCEY

In this first installment of our artist spotlight series, we take a look at the work of legendary Archie artist Harry Lucey, highlighting some of his best and funniest stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Harry Lucey

On Sale Date: 5/13

$1.99

ARCHIE COMICS 80th ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: SAM HILL

Former NYPD detective Sam Hill is no stranger to risks, danger and thrill–so what’s he doing in the candy-coated town of Riverdale? Sometimes even a small town needs a big detective to handle a case!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz

On Sale Date: 5/13

$0.99

