New Releases for 5/27/20

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: DANGER ZONE

Betty and Veronica risk life and limb in these bold and entertaining daring stories, from skydiving to trail running, to competing as warriors and exploring a shipwreck at sea!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

Digital-First Release Date: 5/27

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #281

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Veronicchio” We present another Archified storybook classic! This time, Veronica is the wooden girl to Betty’s blue fairy—and Jughead makes a laid back Jiminy Cricket!

Script: Bill Golliher,

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario Tito Peña

On Sale Date: 5/27

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

THE ARCHIE WEDDING: 10 YEARS LATER (TR)

THE ARCHIE WEDDING: 10 YEARS LATER is a sequel to the headline-making 2009 “Archie Wedding” storyline. The original story answered Riverdale’s longest-running question: will Archie marry Betty or Veronica? Fans were treated to two alternate worlds that explored each possibility and Uslan’s sequel picks up both stories a decade later. See how much life has changed for Archie, his family, and the rest of Riverdale! Collects the Archie: The Married Life – 10th Anniversary six-issue mini-series.

Script: Michael Uslan

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On-Sale Date: 5/27

144 pp, Full Color

$9.99 US

Digital Exclusive

PREVIEW PAGES

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #5 (of 5)

The Martian crew has been captured by the Venusian Queen Hesper and her Battle Princesses! Cosmo is faced with a difficult choice when Hesper offers him a position of power as her loyal King in exchange for the release of his friends! Will Cosmo prove himself to be the mightiest Martian?! The confrontation on Venus ends here!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Tracy Yardley

Variant Covers: Eva Cabrera, Matt Herms

Direct Market On Sale Date: 5/27

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

THE NEW ARCHIES (TP)

Take a trip back in time to Riverdale Middle School with The New Archies! Archie, Betty, Veronica and the whole gang were just as goofy then as they are now as high school students! Can Ms. Grundy keep her class under control? Revisit these fun tales in this graphic novel collection featuring select stories.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Henry Scarpelli, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-68255-809-6

$10.99 US/$13.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

TR

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 5/27

PREVIEW PAGES