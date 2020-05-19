New Releases for 5/20/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 5/20/20!



ARCHIE GIANT COMICS JUMP (TP)

JUMP into the fun in this all-new collection of some of Archie’s most hilarious and entertaining stories! This volume collects 480 pages of iconic Archie comic stories, featuring the same mix of wild humor, awkward charm and genuine relatability that has kept Archie and the gang popular with kids and families for 75+ years.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-991-0

$9.99 US/$12.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

416 pp, Full Color

On-Sale Date: 5/20

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE 80TH PRESENTS: ARTIST SPOTLIGHT – DAN DECARLO

Dan DeCarlo’s legendary work at Archie Comics is spotlighted here in this special collection featuring the best and brightest stories from the iconic artist!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

On Sale Date: 5/20

$1.99

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #282

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Clothes-Minded!” Betty and Veronica are racking up community service hours sorting donated clothing at the local thrift store, but you can’t expect Veronica to be surrounded by clothing and not bring her keen fashion sense into the mix!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

