New Releases for 5/20/20

ARCHIE GIANT COMICS JUMP (TP)
JUMP into the fun in this all-new collection of some of Archie’s most hilarious and entertaining stories! This volume collects 480 pages of iconic Archie comic stories, featuring the same mix of wild humor, awkward charm and genuine relatability that has kept Archie and the gang popular with kids and families for 75+ years.
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent
978-1-64576-991-0
$9.99 US/$12.99 CAN
4 7/8 x 6 9/16”
416 pp, Full Color
On-Sale Date: 5/20
ARCHIE 80TH PRESENTS: ARTIST SPOTLIGHT – DAN DECARLO
Dan DeCarlo’s legendary work at Archie Comics is spotlighted here in this special collection featuring the best and brightest stories from the iconic artist!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan DeCarlo
On Sale Date: 5/20
$1.99
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #282
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Clothes-Minded!” Betty and Veronica are racking up community service hours sorting donated clothing at the local thrift store, but you can’t expect Veronica to be surrounded by clothing and not bring her keen fashion sense into the mix!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.