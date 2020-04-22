New Releases for 4/22/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms beginning 4/22/20!



BETTY & VERONICA: THE BOND OF FRIENDSHIP (TP)

Archie’s first-ever original young adult graphic novel, starring everyone’s favorite BFFs Betty and Veronica! There are a number of truths in Riverdale–Archie Andrews will forever be clumsy and love-struck, Jughead Jones has an appetite that can never be satiated, Pop’s will always serve the best burgers and shakes and Betty and Veronica will be best friends no matter what comes between them. But when a career day at Riverdale High has the two BFFs examining their futures, they start to wonder just where they’ll end up—and how their lives may take very different paths. This original graphic novel explores the unbreakable bond that allows Betty and Veronica’s friendship to withstand the tests of space and time.

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Brittney Williams, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Brittney Williams

978-1-64576-985-9

$14.99 US/$17.99 CAN

6 x 9”

144 pp, Full Color

Digital On-Sale Date: 4/22

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #280

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Telethon Trouble!” Betty & Veronica have volunteered to answer phones at the local telethon. The girls are eager to do their civic duty—especially since their favorite band will be performing! But Betty and Veronica may end up doing more than just answering phones when there’s trouble at the telethon!

Script: Bill Golliher,

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/22

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

JOSIE & THE PUSSYCATS IN SPACE VOL. 1

Josie and the Pussycats are the hottest band in outer space! But with fame and fortune comes turmoil as internal conflicts are threatening to tear the group apart. But that’s nothing compared to the alien horrors they’re about to encounter as they find themselves adrift in the vastness of space! Even if the Pussycats manage to stick together as a band, will they be able to survive the horrors that await them in the final frontier?

Script: Alex de Campi

Art: Devaki Neogi, Lee Loughridge, Jack Morelli

Cover: Devaki Neogi

On Sale Date: 2/26/20

110 pages

$6.99 U.S.

ComiXology Original

ARCHIE COMICS 80th ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: ARCHIE

Our inaugural issue stars the one and only Archie Andrews himself! Watch as everyone’s favorite red-headed teen gets into hijinks and hilarity with his best friends. This issue is full of lighthearted fun stories for everyone!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: George Frese

On Sale Date: 4/22

$1.99

ARCHIE COMICS 80th ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: JOSIE & THE PUSSYCATS

Archie Comics is home to some world-famous teenagers–as well as the biggest band in the world: Josie & the Pussycats! Rock out with Josie, Valerie and Melody as they get into music-filled mayhem!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

On Sale Date: 4/22

$1.99

ARCHIE COMICS 80th ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: POWERTEEN + BLACKJACK

Look in the sky! It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a… Powerteen? And one that looks A LOT like a raven-haired teen we all know and love. See what happens when Veronica Lodge dons a costume to become Powerteen and teams up with one of Riverdale’s most well-known masked crusaders, Blackjack!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz

On Sale Date: 4/22

$0.99

