New Releases for 4/22/20

BETTY & VERONICA: THE BOND OF FRIENDSHIP (TP)
Archie’s first-ever original young adult graphic novel, starring everyone’s favorite BFFs Betty and Veronica! There are a number of truths in Riverdale–Archie Andrews will forever be clumsy and love-struck, Jughead Jones has an appetite that can never be satiated, Pop’s will always serve the best burgers and shakes and Betty and Veronica will be best friends no matter what comes between them. But when a career day at Riverdale High has the two BFFs examining their futures, they start to wonder just where they’ll end up—and how their lives may take very different paths. This original graphic novel explores the unbreakable bond that allows Betty and Veronica’s friendship to withstand the tests of space and time.
Script: Jamie L. Rotante
Art: Brittney Williams, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
Cover: Brittney Williams
978-1-64576-985-9
$14.99 US/$17.99 CAN
6 x 9”
144 pp, Full Color
Digital On-Sale Date: 4/22
PREVIEW PAGES
B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #280
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Telethon Trouble!” Betty & Veronica have volunteered to answer phones at the local telethon. The girls are eager to do their civic duty—especially since their favorite band will be performing! But Betty and Veronica may end up doing more than just answering phones when there’s trouble at the telethon!
Script: Bill Golliher,
Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 4/22
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
JOSIE & THE PUSSYCATS IN SPACE VOL. 1
Josie and the Pussycats are the hottest band in outer space! But with fame and fortune comes turmoil as internal conflicts are threatening to tear the group apart. But that’s nothing compared to the alien horrors they’re about to encounter as they find themselves adrift in the vastness of space! Even if the Pussycats manage to stick together as a band, will they be able to survive the horrors that await them in the final frontier?
Script: Alex de Campi
Art: Devaki Neogi, Lee Loughridge, Jack Morelli
Cover: Devaki Neogi
On Sale Date: 2/26/20
110 pages
$6.99 U.S.
ComiXology Original
PREVIEW PAGES
ARCHIE COMICS 80th ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: ARCHIE
Our inaugural issue stars the one and only Archie Andrews himself! Watch as everyone’s favorite red-headed teen gets into hijinks and hilarity with his best friends. This issue is full of lighthearted fun stories for everyone!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: George Frese
On Sale Date: 4/22
$1.99
PREVIEW PAGES
ARCHIE COMICS 80th ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: JOSIE & THE PUSSYCATS
Archie Comics is home to some world-famous teenagers–as well as the biggest band in the world: Josie & the Pussycats! Rock out with Josie, Valerie and Melody as they get into music-filled mayhem!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan DeCarlo
On Sale Date: 4/22
$1.99
PREVIEW PAGES
ARCHIE COMICS 80th ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: POWERTEEN + BLACKJACK
Look in the sky! It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s a… Powerteen? And one that looks A LOT like a raven-haired teen we all know and love. See what happens when Veronica Lodge dons a costume to become Powerteen and teams up with one of Riverdale’s most well-known masked crusaders, Blackjack!
Script: Ian Flynn
Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz
On Sale Date: 4/22
$0.99