Archie Comics reveals next wave of 80th Anniversary digital comics

To commemorate its 80th anniversary as home to some of pop culture’s most iconic characters, Archie Comics is publishing a series of special digital-exclusive one-shot comics throughout April and May. The next wave of titles has just been announced as the first wave releases today on digital comics platforms comiXology, the Archie App, Hoopla, and more.

Starring fan-favorite characters and deep cuts from the archives, the new slate is led by Sabrina the Teenage Witch, who made her comics debut in 1962 and now tops airwaves in the hit Netflix streaming series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The new assortment also includes spotlight issues on legendary Archie Comics artists Dan DeCarlo, Harry Lucey, and Dan Parent.

Each release features classic, all-ages content highlighting the best Archie Comics has to offer in family entertainment. Ranging from $0.99 to $1.99, these digital exclusives are both affordable and accessible for longtime readers and new fans.

ARCHIE COMICS 80TH ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS

RELEASE SCHEDULE

April 22

ARCHIE, JOSIE & THE PUSSYCATS, POWERTEEN + BLACKJACK

April 29

JUGHEAD, CHERYL BLOSSOM, NEW CRUSADERS

May 6

BETTY & VERONICA, KATY KEENE, YOUNG SALEM

May 13

SABRINA, ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: HARRY LUCEY, SAM HILL

May 20

ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: DAN DECARLO, DOTTY & DITTO AND BOB PHANTOM

May 27

ARTIST SPOTLIGHT: DAN PARENT

COVER GALLERY

ARCHIE COMICS 80TH ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: ARTIST SPOTLIGHT – HARRY LUCEY

In this first installment of our artist spotlight series, we take a look at the work of legendary Archie artist Harry Lucey, highlighting some of his best and funniest stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Harry Lucey

On Sale Date: 5/13

$1.99

ARCHIE COMICS 80TH ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: SAM HILL

Former NYPD detective Sam Hill is no stranger to risks, danger and thrill–so what’s he doing in the candy-coated town of Riverdale? Sometimes even a small town needs a big detective to handle a case!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz

On Sale Date: 5/13

$0.99

ARCHIE COMICS 80TH ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: ARTIST SPOTLIGHT – DAN DECARLO

Dan DeCarlo’s legendary work at Archie Comics is spotlighted here in this special collection featuring the best and brightest stories from the iconic artist!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

On Sale Date: 5/20

$1.99

ARCHIE COMICS 80TH ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: DOTTY & DITTO AND BOB PHANTOM

Dotty is the cutest little cowgirl this side of the Rio Grande! She and her pet parrot, Ditto, join Little Archie and the gang on some adventures in nature! Plus, costumed crimefighter Bob Phantom causes a stir in Riverdale!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Jeff Shultz, Pat & Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Woggon and Pat & Tim Kennedy

On Sale Date: 5/20

$0.99

ARCHIE COMICS 80TH ANNIVERSARY PRESENTS: ARTIST SPOTLIGHT – DAN PARENT

Join us as we celebrate fan-favorite Archie artist and writer in this special collecting spotlight the best and most iconic Dan Parent stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 5/27

$1.99