New Releases for 3/4/20

Vampironica: New Blood #3 (of 4)

Who is Sir Francis Lodge? And how did Vampironica’s ancestor play such a pivotal role in the emergence of vampirism in America? Join us for a journey through time as the one-time pirate leaves a trail of blood from the old world to the new— all the way up to the very creation of Riverdale itself!

Script: Frank Tieri, Michael Moreci

Art: Audrey Mok, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Audrey Mok

Variant Covers: Adam Gorham, Greg Smallwood

On Sale Date: 3/4

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #97

TWO NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORIES: First, in “Watch Yourself,” Archie’s been gifted a special new smart watch from Mr. Lodge—but his act of generosity is more than meets the eye! This watch is modified to allow him to observe and talk with Archie from anywhere at any time, including interrupting his dates with Veronica! Then in “Scaredy Cat,” Salem and his Uncle Mort sneak into a haunted castle seeking treasure—too bad Salem is absolutely terrified of ghosts and things that go bump in the night!

Script: Francis Bonnet, Ian Flynn

Art: Jeff Shultz, Chad Thomas, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/4

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

