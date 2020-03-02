A superhero that’ll quack you up! SUPER DUCK #1 launches March 25

If you like comic books designed to make you laugh that also feature bright and colorful super hero action, giant robots piloted by evil billionaires, and looking at ducks dressed like people, you’ll love SUPER DUCK #1!

The first issue of a new adult comedy mini-series, SUPER DUCK #1 will be available in comic shops and on digital platforms March 25th from writers Frank Tieri and Ian Flynn, artist Ryan Jampole, colorist Matt Herms and letterer Jack Morelli.

Super Duck is the greatest hero of New Duck City. Brash, arrogant and virtually unbeatable, he’s defeated all threats to the city and routinely foils the schemes of his greatest rival, criminal genius and corporate billionaire Dapper Duck. However, when Dapper takes to the streets with a giant mechanical monster, will Super Duck prove once more to be the heroic champion everyone knows and loves or is his goose finally cooked?

