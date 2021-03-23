New Releases for 3/24/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and via digital platforms beginning 3/24/21!



ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #318

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “I’m Diggin’ It!” It’s Archie vs. groundhog as the little creature keeps stealing all the bulbs Archie’s been planting in his mom’s garden. Will he be able to defeat the wily mammal, or will he just feel like he’s having the same problem day after day?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 3/24

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

