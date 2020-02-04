New Releases for 2/5/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new Archie Comics on sale in comic shops and digital platforms beginning 2/5/20!
ARCHIE & FRIENDS: WINTER WONDERLAND #1
Take a sleigh ride with Archie, go ice fishing with Mr. Weatherbee, get into a snowball fight with Jughead and sip some hot cocoa with Betty & Veronica in this collection of winter fun!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Bill Golliher, Jeff Shultz, Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 2/5
24-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #7
Archie Comics is getting closer and closer to its landmark 80th anniversary, and this edition of MILESTONES will celebrate what makes Archie so memorable—including first appearances, significant stories and the best of Archie’s love life!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Jim DeCarlo, Vincent Lovallo
On Sale Date: 2/5
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
ARCHIE: THE MARRIED LIFE 10th ANNIVERSARY #6 (of 6)
Two worlds. Two marriages. Three key players. Riverdale is about to change drastically—BOTH Riverdales, that is! While some things seem to be on the brink of collapse, others are finally starting to come together. Only one person knows the outcome—and things might not be as simple as happily ever after!
Script: Michael Uslan
Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
Variant Covers: Cary Nord
On Sale Date: 2/5
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.