New Releases for 2/5/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new Archie Comics on sale in comic shops and digital platforms beginning 2/5/20!



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: WINTER WONDERLAND #1

Take a sleigh ride with Archie, go ice fishing with Mr. Weatherbee, get into a snowball fight with Jughead and sip some hot cocoa with Betty & Veronica in this collection of winter fun!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Golliher, Jeff Shultz, Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/5

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

Order online from the Archie Comics Store SOLD OUT!

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #7

Archie Comics is getting closer and closer to its landmark 80th anniversary, and this edition of MILESTONES will celebrate what makes Archie so memorable—including first appearances, significant stories and the best of Archie’s love life!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Jim DeCarlo, Vincent Lovallo

On Sale Date: 2/5

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE: THE MARRIED LIFE 10th ANNIVERSARY #6 (of 6)

Two worlds. Two marriages. Three key players. Riverdale is about to change drastically—BOTH Riverdales, that is! While some things seem to be on the brink of collapse, others are finally starting to come together. Only one person knows the outcome—and things might not be as simple as happily ever after!

Script: Michael Uslan

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

Variant Covers: Cary Nord

On Sale Date: 2/5

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVER