Assault on Queen Hesper’s Castle! Preview COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #4

Cosmo and his team are on a mission to find the mysterious Martian Relics! The rag-tag crew of heroes hopes that they can finally put an end to the evil antics of the Venusian army—but what will Cosmo do when he learns that the final relic resides in the one place they don’t dare to enter… the castle of Queen Hesper on Venus?!



Archie veterans Ian Flynn and Tracy Yardley team with colorist Matt Herms and letterer Jack Morelli to tell the next chapter of the all-ages action adventure series COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN, available in comic shops and digitally on 2/26/20!

