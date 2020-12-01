New Releases for 12/2/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 12/2/20!
Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #289
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “You’re Baking Me Crazy!” Betty is a whiz at making gingerbread houses, much to Veronica’s chagrin. But when Pop’s hosts a Gingerbread House contest, Veronica is determined to win—and she’ll do whatever it takes!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 12/2
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
