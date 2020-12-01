New Releases for 12/2/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 12/2/20!



BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #289

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “You’re Baking Me Crazy!” Betty is a whiz at making gingerbread houses, much to Veronica’s chagrin. But when Pop’s hosts a Gingerbread House contest, Veronica is determined to win—and she’ll do whatever it takes!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 12/2

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

