New Releases for 11/25/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 11/25/20!



To purchase these and other great Archie Comics, visit the Archie Comics Online Store, find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service (please check their hours and availability) or download the Archie App!

Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

Sabrina: Something Wicked #4 (of 5)

Sabrina Spellman has always had her aunts to guide her, but with nobody to trust, and time running out, she’ll have to see what she’s made of all on her own if she’s to save her friends, and Greendale itself from the clutches of a magic-based serial killer. But is it already too late? Has Sabrina already fallen into the killer’s trap herself?!

Script: Kelly Thompson

Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli

Cover: Veronica Fish

Variant Covers: Sweeney Boo, Richard Ortiz

On Sale Date: 11/25

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

VARIANT COVERS

JUGHEAD’S DINER (TP)

Jughead is transported to another dimension where he tries to help the bizarre and eclectic patrons of Dinerville keep their property from the clutches of the dastardly real estate agent Slimy Sal Monella! Grab a magic stool and dive into the quirky world of Jughead’s Diner in this complete collection of the classic ‘90s series!

Script: Dan Parent, Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Bill Golliher, Pat Kennedy, Pat Brosseau

$7.99 US

157 pages, Full Color

Digital-Exclusive Release Date: 11/25

HOW TO PURCHASE:

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #315

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “That Elf is Shelved!” When Jingles takes over as the Andrews Household’s resident “Elf on the Shelf,” Santa’s nosy helper keeps interfering and causing trouble! Archie and Jughead decide to give him a dose of his own medicine, getting him in trouble with his boss…. the one and only Santa Claus himself!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/25

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

CLASSIC COMICS AVAILABLE NOW ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS!