New Releases for 11/25/20

Sabrina: Something Wicked #4 (of 5)
Sabrina Spellman has always had her aunts to guide her, but with nobody to trust, and time running out, she’ll have to see what she’s made of all on her own if she’s to save her friends, and Greendale itself from the clutches of a magic-based serial killer. But is it already too late? Has Sabrina already fallen into the killer’s trap herself?!
Script: Kelly Thompson
Art: Veronica Fish, Andy Fish, Jack Morelli
Cover: Veronica Fish
Variant Covers: Sweeney Boo, Richard Ortiz
On Sale Date: 11/25
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
VARIANT COVERS
JUGHEAD’S DINER (TP)
Jughead is transported to another dimension where he tries to help the bizarre and eclectic patrons of Dinerville keep their property from the clutches of the dastardly real estate agent Slimy Sal Monella! Grab a magic stool and dive into the quirky world of Jughead’s Diner in this complete collection of the classic ‘90s series!
Script: Dan Parent, Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Bill Golliher, Pat Kennedy, Pat Brosseau
$7.99 US
157 pages, Full Color
Digital-Exclusive Release Date: 11/25
PREVIEW PAGES
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #315
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “That Elf is Shelved!” When Jingles takes over as the Andrews Household’s resident “Elf on the Shelf,” Santa’s nosy helper keeps interfering and causing trouble! Archie and Jughead decide to give him a dose of his own medicine, getting him in trouble with his boss…. the one and only Santa Claus himself!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 11/25
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
CLASSIC COMICS AVAILABLE NOW ON DIGITAL PLATFORMS!