New Releases for 11/4/20

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #104
NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Blast from the Past” The gang is decorating the tree at Pop’s Chocklit Shoppe, when they come across a cute but crudely-designed ornament. Each of the gang has a different memory of who crafted the ornament…but it turns out the real version of how it was created is not what anyone thought!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 11/4
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
PREVIEW PAGES
