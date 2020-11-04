New Releases for 11/4/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 11/4/20!



Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #104

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Blast from the Past” The gang is decorating the tree at Pop’s Chocklit Shoppe, when they come across a cute but crudely-designed ornament. Each of the gang has a different memory of who crafted the ornament…but it turns out the real version of how it was created is not what anyone thought!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/4

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

