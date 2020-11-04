A magical killer is on the loose in SABRINA: SOMETHING WICKED #4

“Maybe it’s not going to be so easy balancing the normal high school thing, with the witch thing.”

Sabrina Spellman has always had her aunts to guide her, but with nobody to trust, and time running out, she’ll have to see what she’s made of all on her own if she’s to save her friends, and Greendale itself from the clutches of a magic-based serial killer. But is it already too late? Has Sabrina already fallen into the killer’s trap herself?!

The fourth issue of the sequel mini-series to the comic book voted IGN’s People’s Choice for Best Series of 2019 arrives November 25th from the stellar creative team of writer Kelly Thompson and artists Veronica and Andy Fish with letters by Jack Morelli.

VARIANT COVERS