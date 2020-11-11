New Releases for 11/11/20

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms and comic shops beginning 11/11/20!



Keep reading for a look at the covers and preview pages for these exciting new Archie Comics titles.

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: FALL FESTIVAL #1

Hop into a pile of leaves with Archie and Friends for this fun fall collection of stories! From pumpkin pies and haunted corn mazes to creepy campfire tales and raking leaves, this issue is full of autumnal activities!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/11

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #11

Get into the festive spirit with this collection of Archie’s most memorable holiday tales, family celebrations and all-around feel good stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Stan Goldberg

On Sale Date: 11/11

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

PREVIEW PAGES

