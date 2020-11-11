Find the perfect gift in Archie’s Holiday Gift Guide!

We could all use a bit of extra holiday cheer this year and our new Holiday Gift Guide will help you find something special for the Archie Comics fan in your life!

Featuring a wide array of new and sought-after products and designed to invoke a retro holiday catalog feel, this year’s Archie Holiday Gift Guide features fan-favorite graphic novels, our eternally popular jumbo digests, custom portraits by legendary Archie artist Dan Parent, retro-style ReAction figures, and must-have merch from Threadless.

Don’t wait. Keep reading or click here to get the latest info on what we’ve been up to this year as we get ready to celebrate Archie’s 80th Anniversary in 2021!

Packed with 250+ pages of classic Christmas tales, this festive collection is sure to get you in the spirit! Filled with warmth and laughter, this collection has the most humorous and heartwarming holiday stories from the past eight decades.

Retro ReAction Figures of Archie & pals? We’ve got those!

Custom, one-of-a-kind portraits of your loved ones in the “Archie” style by artist Dan Parent? We’ve got that too! And if you’re looking for something more festive, custom holiday portraits of Archie & friends are also available!

Archie Comics Subscriptions are the gift that keeps on giving!

Sign up for a subscription to one of our new or long-running digest series and get issues delivered right to your mailbox.

Looking to keep a lot of people happy and busy this holiday season? The Holiday Bundle Pack provides hundreds of pages of classic stories that are sure to keep your loved ones occupied!

Celebrate the holidays and our upcoming 80th Anniversary with these limited edition prints individually numbered and signed by Dan Parent!

Add some Riverdale (and holiday) spirit to your wardrobe with these fun new designs available from our Threadless store!

Whether you’re a fan of the hit television series Riverdale or Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, or you’re just looking for something new and fun to read, these graphic novels are a sure-fire bet for young adults!

One of the best-selling Archie Comics collections of all time, the Best of Archie Comics Volume 1 – 80th Anniversary Edition is the perfect introduction to the wide world of comic books. And with over 400 pages and coming in at $9.99 US, it’s a great deal too!