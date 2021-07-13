It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale via digital platforms on 7/14/21!



BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #295

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Water Songs” Riverdale is hosting their very own Mermaid Day and Betty & Veronica have landed roles as female pirates! Everyone is impressed with their impromptu sea shanty sing-a-longs, much to the ire of fellow performer Cheryl Blossom! But a siren-like voice comes from out of nowhere and threatens to blow them all out of the water!

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Digital On-Sale Date: 7/14

Newsstand On-Sale Date: 7/20

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/21

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

