New Archie Comics Releases for 9/28/22

The very first Archie encyclopedia is part of today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale September 28, 2022:
This encyclopedia of Archie Comics characters and universes is the be-all, end-all guide to everything in the expanded and ever-growing world of Archie Comics! Sure, you may know who Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Reggie are, and maybe you even know a thing or two about Dilton, Ethel, Cheryl, and Moose! But that’s still only scratching the surface of the vast library of Archie Comics characters! An ideal collector’s item for mega-fans as well as the perfect jumping-on point for any fans that are new to Archie Comics, get set for an expansive tour of Riverdale and beyond!
Script: Ian Flynn, Caty Koehl, Gillian Swearingen, Jamie L. Rotante
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent
978-1-64576-897-5
$19.99 US / $23.99 CAN
6 x 9”
304 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/28
We’re celebrating Sabrina the Teenage Witch’s 60th anniversary with a special digest showcasing some of her most magical and mischievous stories throughout her history!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan DeCarlo
On Sale Date: 9/28
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Frequency: Weekly on Tuesdays
