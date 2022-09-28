New Archie Comics Releases for 9/28/22

This encyclopedia of Archie Comics characters and universes is the be-all, end-all guide to everything in the expanded and ever-growing world of Archie Comics! Sure, you may know who Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Reggie are, and maybe you even know a thing or two about Dilton, Ethel, Cheryl, and Moose! But that’s still only scratching the surface of the vast library of Archie Comics characters! An ideal collector’s item for mega-fans as well as the perfect jumping-on point for any fans that are new to Archie Comics, get set for an expansive tour of Riverdale and beyond!

Script: Ian Flynn, Caty Koehl, Gillian Swearingen, Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-897-5

$19.99 US / $23.99 CAN

6 x 9”

304 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/28

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct from the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Your Favorite Bookstore

Read it Digitally on comiXology

We’re celebrating Sabrina the Teenage Witch’s 60th anniversary with a special digest showcasing some of her most magical and mischievous stories throughout her history!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

On Sale Date: 9/28

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct from the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology

Subscribe to the Series!