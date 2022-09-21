New Archie Comics Releases for 9/21/22

An iconic Archie title is back in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale September 21, 2022:
Riverdale is known to be a hotbed of strange happenings and paranormal activity… always has been and always will be. Take a look as a few extra-special case files are opened that highlight the weird occurrences that happen in the small, quiet town, in a one-shot anthology that’s equal parts The X-Files and Black Mirror.
Script: Frank Tieri, Joanne Starer, Ron Robbins
Art: Federico Sabbatini, Juan Bobillo, Ryan Jampole
Colors: Matt Herms
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Adam Gorham
Variant Cover: Aaron Lea
On Sale Date: 9/21
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “”Doom, Back from the Tomb,” while the gang is on a hike, Jughead steps into an opening in a hollow tree and then disappears. The gang begins to investigate and promptly disappear one by one as they follow each other. It turns out to be an elevator to an underground lair! What will they unearth there?
Then, in “Case of the Party Crasher,” Archie gets meta in this party on the Archie Comics lot! Your favorite characters are all letting loose in between making comics—but when Archie finds out a supervillain is threatening to crash their celebration, it’s time for Detective Sam Hill to stop the break-in before it happens!
Script: Bill Golliher, Ian Flynn
Pencils: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan
Inks: Jim Amash, Ben Galvan
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 9/21
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
Have a holly, jolly Christmas in this title featuring some of Archie’s most merry stories! It’s the most wonderful time of the year once again! Archie and the gang are doing the last of their Christmas shopping and decking the halls in this special collection. Can Archie get his Christmas decorating done in time for the big day? Will Reggie get his name taken off Santa’s Naughty List? Get ready for the gift of festively fun tales from Riverdale!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent
978-1-64576-899-9
$12.99 US / $16.99 CAN
6 x 9”
120 pp, Full Color
Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/21
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Frequency: Weekly on Tuesdays
PREVIEW THIS WEEK’S EPISODE!
