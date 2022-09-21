New Archie Comics Releases for 9/21/22

Riverdale is known to be a hotbed of strange happenings and paranormal activity… always has been and always will be. Take a look as a few extra-special case files are opened that highlight the weird occurrences that happen in the small, quiet town, in a one-shot anthology that’s equal parts The X-Files and Black Mirror.

Script: Frank Tieri, Joanne Starer, Ron Robbins

Art: Federico Sabbatini, Juan Bobillo, Ryan Jampole

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Cover: Aaron Lea

On Sale Date: 9/21

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct from the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology

Subscribe to the Series!



START READING NOW!

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “”Doom, Back from the Tomb,” while the gang is on a hike, Jughead steps into an opening in a hollow tree and then disappears. The gang begins to investigate and promptly disappear one by one as they follow each other. It turns out to be an elevator to an underground lair! What will they unearth there?

Then, in “Case of the Party Crasher,” Archie gets meta in this party on the Archie Comics lot! Your favorite characters are all letting loose in between making comics—but when Archie finds out a supervillain is threatening to crash their celebration, it’s time for Detective Sam Hill to stop the break-in before it happens!

Script: Bill Golliher, Ian Flynn

Pencils: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan

Inks: Jim Amash, Ben Galvan

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/21

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct from the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology

Subscribe to the Series!



START READING NOW!

Have a holly, jolly Christmas in this title featuring some of Archie’s most merry stories! It’s the most wonderful time of the year once again! Archie and the gang are doing the last of their Christmas shopping and decking the halls in this special collection. Can Archie get his Christmas decorating done in time for the big day? Will Reggie get his name taken off Santa’s Naughty List? Get ready for the gift of festively fun tales from Riverdale!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-899-9

$12.99 US / $16.99 CAN

6 x 9”

120 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 9/21

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct from the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Your Favorite Bookstore

Read it Digitally on comiXology





START READING NOW!