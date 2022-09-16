New Archie Comics Coming in December 2022

Werewolf Jughead returns with a horrific holiday special in December’s new releases! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring not even a… werewolf?! The holidays look a little different in Riverdale this year—Santa’s nowhere in sight but Krampus is on the rampage! Who can take him down? Why only someone who can meet his match, and that someone’s best friend/monster hunter. That’s right, WereJug returns to do battle with the horned and hoofed holiday beast with Betty Cooper in his corner! Then, we dive into the true story of the Icelandic yule cat, Jólakötturinn, and her master—Sheila Wu?! Finally, Reggie meets a nice girl that he takes to the holiday dance—but things aren’t as they seem when she systematically dismantles Reggie’s life! The holidays are horrifying in this special horror anthology, that reunites the team of Jughead: the Hunger!

Script: Frank Tieri, Joanne Starer, Joe Corallo

Art: Joe Eisma, Butch Mapa, Patrick Piazzalunga

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Cover: Robert Hack

On Sale Date: 12/14

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

We’re celebrating Christmas with a BRAND-NEW story to kick off this collection of festive tales! In “Christmas Pie Guy,” our story begins as an irate Miz Beazley, who’s just had one of her famous Christmas pies stolen! The thief? Beazly believes it to be Jughead and wants to make sure he pays. Seeing her rage, Mr. Svenson tries to spark the Christmas spirit back in his friend—but can it be done?

Script: Tom DeFalco

Art: Holly G

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/7

32-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

One of the original anthology showcases of the Riverdale gang, Laugh Comics ran for over 400 issues from 1946 all the way into the ’90s, and featured some of the best Archie stories ever told! Now we proudly present stories from various eras of this title for a new generation to enjoy!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Rosario “Tito” Peña

978-1-64576-905-7

$11.99 US / $15.99 CAN

5 1/4 x 8”

224 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 12/28

BRAND NEW STORY! In “Resolution Impossible!” the gang makes a New Year’s resolution to not to lie or exaggerate. To oversee this, Veronica’s cousin Marcy is to watch over them. In a week’s period, the team that lies the least is the winner. Can they keep up with their resolution for longer than a week? And does Marcy have what it takes to keep them all in line?

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Dan Parent

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 12/21

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES! First, in “Snow Way!“ When Betty & Veronica make snowmen in front of Veronica’s mansion, Veronica decides to outdo Betty and make a high-fashion snow-woman. Even though it’s done mostly as a joke, it catches the eye of a Holiday blogger and goes viral. Suddenly Veronica’s on Fashion TV with a whole runway of fashionable snow-people! But can she keep her cool enough to maintain this level of cold-weather celebrity?

Then, in “Expensive Stuffing,” Betty’s volunteering at the local animal rehabilitation center, when she’s tasked with a very special case—the superhero Captain Flag’s beloved pet eagle is sick! Does Betty have the know-how to bring this special super-powered animal back to health?

Script: Dan Parent, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Steven Butler, Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Rex Lindsey, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/14

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

Archie Showcase Digest returns with another collection of ho-ho-hilarious and festively fun stories, puzzles, and much, much more! Grab a copy or ten and fill the stockings of the Archie fans in your life!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/7

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.