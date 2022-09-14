New Archie Comics Releases for 9/14/22

Halloween officially begins in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale September 14, 2022:
BRAND NEW STORY! “Cemetery Situation,” Betty, Veronica, Archie, Jughead, and a few of their friends are walking together on their way to the Halloween Dance After Party. Shrill suggests that they take a shortcut through the graveyard. What could possibly go wrong? They soon find themselves in for a night of spooky shenanigans!
Script: Francis Bonnet
Art & Letters: Rex Lindsey
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Jack Morelli, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 9/14
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Frequency: Weekly on Tuesdays
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
