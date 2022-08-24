New Archie Comics Releases for 8/24/22

A grown-up Ethel Muggs returns to Riverdale and the 2000s are back in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale August 24, 2022:
To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.
After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel Muggs couldn’t get away from her hometown—and onto her chosen career path—fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is… maybe they’ve all changed, too. Archie Comics is proud to present this first volume of the hit WEBTOON series Big Ethel Energy, collecting Season 1, Episodes 1-13.
Script: Keryl Brown-Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan
Cover: Siobhan Keenan
9781645768890
$17.99 US / $21.99 CAN
6 x 9”
208 pp, Full Color
On-Sale Date: 8/24
START READING NOW!
We travel back to the start of the Millennium with this digest spotlighting the best of the 2000s, beginning with a BRAND NEW STORY! In “Movie Melee,” Archie and the gang are spending the summer at his family’s rental lake house. They’re having a grand old time having fun in the sun, camping, and watching movies in the cabin at night, where Archie discovers the newest technology: “NETFILMS” a service where DVDs are delivered to him several times a week! But when Archie keeps receiving mail from them once the summer ends, he’s starting to wonder if something’s glitchy about this new service!
Script: Dan Parent
Art: Dan Parent, Bob Smith
Color: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 8/24
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Frequency: Weekly on Tuesdays
