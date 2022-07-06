New Archie Comics Releases for 7/6/22

THREE BRAND NEW STORIES!!! You read that right, this jumbo comics digest is jam-packed with not two, but THREE brand new stories! First, in “Endless Summer,” Betty & Veronica are excited that Brigitte is back in town, and she’s getting ready to put on a summer concert at Riverdale Beach. The only trouble is, she develops a leg injury and can’t perform. So, she calls on her friend (and huge superstar!) Coco Perry to take her place!

Then, in “Toadally Washed Up,“ when Hawaii is overrun by the villainous Bullfrog, international detective Jake Chang is on the case! With some surprise help from Betty and Veronica, the three must hop to the rescue to stop potential disaster!

Finally, in “The Doctor is In Vogue,“ Betty and Veronica are engaging in their favorite pasttime on the beach—watching their new favorite online celebrity, Dr. Masters, livestream his international adventures on his travel vlog! Things get a lot more exciting when they learn that Dr. Masters newest excursion is in… Riverdale, USA!

Script: Dan Parent, David Gallaher, Ian Flynn

Art: Dan Parent, Bill Galvan, Jeff Shultz,

Inks: Bob Smith, Ben Galvan, Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Jack Morelli

On Sale Date: 7/6

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

