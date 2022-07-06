New Archie Comics Releases for 7/6/22

Jake Chang returns for an all new adventure in today’s batch of new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics hitting stores 7/6/22:
THREE BRAND NEW STORIES!!! You read that right, this jumbo comics digest is jam-packed with not two, but THREE brand new stories! First, in “Endless Summer,” Betty & Veronica are excited that Brigitte is back in town, and she’s getting ready to put on a summer concert at Riverdale Beach. The only trouble is, she develops a leg injury and can’t perform. So, she calls on her friend (and huge superstar!) Coco Perry to take her place!
Then, in “Toadally Washed Up,“ when Hawaii is overrun by the villainous Bullfrog, international detective Jake Chang is on the case! With some surprise help from Betty and Veronica, the three must hop to the rescue to stop potential disaster!
Finally, in “The Doctor is In Vogue,“ Betty and Veronica are engaging in their favorite pasttime on the beach—watching their new favorite online celebrity, Dr. Masters, livestream his international adventures on his travel vlog! Things get a lot more exciting when they learn that Dr. Masters newest excursion is in… Riverdale, USA!
Script: Dan Parent, David Gallaher, Ian Flynn
Art: Dan Parent, Bill Galvan, Jeff Shultz,
Inks: Bob Smith, Ben Galvan, Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Jack Morelli
On Sale Date: 7/6
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Frequency: Weekly on Tuesdays
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS
