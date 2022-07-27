New Archie Comics Releases for 7/27/22

Jake Chang returns in an all-new adventure AND we celebrate National Best Friends Day in today’s new releases! Read on for a look inside the new Archie comics on-sale 7/27/22:
To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the Comic Shop Locator service.
TWO BRAND NEW STORIES: First, in “National Best Friends Day,” it’s Riverdale Best Friends Day and a local radio station is throwing a town-wide scavenger hunt and giving away a $100 gift certificate to Pop’s for the first 10 winners. Betty & Veronica decide this is the perfect thing to do on Riverdale Best Friends Day! Join them on their adventures all over Riverdale in their quest to win—and have a fun BFF day in the process!
Then, in “Book Smarts,” Jake Chang, with special guest-stars Betty and Veronica, are in a real page-turner of a mystery when they find themselves face to face with the villainous Bookworm at the Riverdale BookExpo!
Script: Tee Franklin, David Gallaher
Art: Dan Parent, Bill Galvan
Inks: Bob Smith, Ben Galvan
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent
On Sale Date: 7/27
192-page, full color comic
$8.99 U.S.
A WEBTOON DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE! After graduating from Riverdale High, Ethel couldn’t get away from her hometown — and onto her chosen career path — fast enough. When the Mayor of Riverdale pays her handsomely to write a history of the city, she can’t wait to return to take down Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica, and all the other Riverdale natives who made her life hell all those years ago. The only thing she forgets to consider is . . . maybe they’ve all changed, too.
Script: Keryl Brown Ahmed
Art: Siobhan Keenan, Maria Li, Cathy Le, Kielamel Sibal
Frequency: Weekly on Tuesdays
