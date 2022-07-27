New Archie Comics Releases for 7/27/22

TWO BRAND NEW STORIES: First, in “National Best Friends Day,” it’s Riverdale Best Friends Day and a local radio station is throwing a town-wide scavenger hunt and giving away a $100 gift certificate to Pop’s for the first 10 winners. Betty & Veronica decide this is the perfect thing to do on Riverdale Best Friends Day! Join them on their adventures all over Riverdale in their quest to win—and have a fun BFF day in the process!

Then, in “Book Smarts,” Jake Chang, with special guest-stars Betty and Veronica, are in a real page-turner of a mystery when they find themselves face to face with the villainous Bookworm at the Riverdale BookExpo!

Script: Tee Franklin, David Gallaher

Art: Dan Parent, Bill Galvan

Inks: Bob Smith, Ben Galvan

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 7/27

192-page, full color comic

$8.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Direct from the Archie Shop

Your Local Comic Shop

Read it Digitally on comiXology

Subscribe at the Archie Shop!



START READING NOW!