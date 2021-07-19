New Archie Comics Releases for 7/21/21

It’s time to take a look inside the new and classic Archie Comics on sale at comic shops and on digital platforms on 7/21/21!



BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: WHAT IF (TP)

BETTY & VERONICA: WHAT IF is classic B&V at their finest — loaded with friendship and fun. Featuring the timeless, classic Archie style known across the world for its family-friendly stories and rich history. Betty and Veronica stories are back with this collection of tales that see the two iconic BFFs tackle the fantastical, supernatural, dangerous and everything in-between!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-919-4

$12.99 US / $17.99 CAN

6 x 9”

120 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/21

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #111

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Stuck on VR!” Jughead is amazed by Archie’s new VR headset… until he realizes it’s stuck on his head! Archie tries to help out his buddy who’s stuck in virtual reality, leading him all over Riverdale on skateboard!

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent

Digital On Sale Date: 7/21

Newsstand On Sale Date: 7/27

Direct Market On Sale Date: 7/28

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #295

NEW CLASSIC-STYLE STORY: “Water Songs” Riverdale is hosting their very own Mermaid Day and Betty & Veronica have landed roles as female pirates! Everyone is impressed with their impromptu sea shanty sing-a-longs, much to the ire of fellow performer Cheryl Blossom! But a siren-like voice comes from out of nowhere and threatens to blow them all out of the water!

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Digital On-Sale Date: 7/14

Newsstand On-Sale Date: 7/20

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 7/21

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

